 | Fri, Aug 11, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Tensions rise in Niger

Niger's junta reportedly said they would kill the former president if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule.

By

World News

August 11, 2023 - 3:26 PM

Children walk past burned cars outside the headquarters of president Bazoum's Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism in Niamey on Aug.7, 2023. Niger's military rulers were on Monday in defiance of an ultimatum to restore the elected government as the threat of possible military intervention was still on the table. (-/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Tensions are escalating between Niger’s new military regime and the West African regional bloc that has ordered the deployment of troops to restore Niger’s flailing democracy.

The ECOWAS bloc said on Thursday it had decided to deploy a “standby force” aimed at restoring constitutional order in Niger after its Sunday deadline to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum expired.

Hours earlier, two Western officials told The Associated Press that Niger’s junta had told a top U.S. diplomat they would kill Bazoum if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule.

Related
August 4, 2023
August 2, 2023
October 9, 2020
November 26, 2019
Most Popular