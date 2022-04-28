 | Thu, Apr 28, 2022
Trevor Reed back in US after Russian prisoner swap

“I think it’s going to really hit home for him and for us when we finally get to see him and touch him,” Reed’s father, Joey, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday.

April 28, 2022 - 4:14 PM

Former Marine Trevor Reed adjusts his face mask while standing inside a defendants' cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow's Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Reed is back in the United States one day after the Marine veteran was swapped for a Russian drug trafficker in a prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow, his mother tweeted early Thursday morning.

“It’s been very exciting day for The Reed family. Trevor is back in the USA,” Paula Reed said on Twitter. Photographs tweeted from the account of Rep. August Pfluger, a Texas Republican, also showed him standing next to Reed.

His destination was not immediately clear. Reed’s parents live in Granbury, Texas, near Dallas.

