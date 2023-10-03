 | Tue, Oct 03, 2023
Trio share Nobel Prize in physics

A trio of scientists who may have unlocked the key to the study of electrons racing around the nucleus of an atom have won the Nobel Prize in physics.

World News

October 3, 2023 - 3:24 PM

A plaque depicting Alfred Nobel adorns the wall during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Town Hall on Dec. 10, 2015 in Oslo, Norway. Photo by Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images/TNS)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for giving us the first split-second glimpse into the superfast world of spinning electrons, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.

The award went to French-Swedish physicist Anne L’Huillier, French scientist Pierre Agostini and Hungarian-born Ferenc Krausz for their work with the tiny part of each atom that races around the center and is fundamental to virtually everything: chemistry, physics, our bodies and our gadgets.

Electrons move so fast that they have been out of reach of human efforts to isolate them, but by looking at the tiniest fraction of a second possible, scientists now have a “blurry” glimpse of them and that opens up whole new sciences, experts said.

