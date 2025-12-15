Trump vows response after attack

President Donald Trump signaled Sunday the U.S. will do “big damage” to the militants behind a deadly attack on American forces in Syria that he blamed on the Islamic State.

Trump’s comment amplified his vow to inflict “serious retaliation” after two U.S. Army soldiers and a U.S. interpreter were killed in the attack Saturday in the Syrian city of Palmyra during counterterrorism operations.

The gunman was killed, according to U.S. Central Command. Syria’s state-run Sana news agency reported Sunday that security forces arrested five suspects in relation to the attack. Trump said two of three Americans wounded in the ambush are out of the hospital and the third “is going to be OK.”

“I can tell you in Syria, there will be a lot of damage done to the people that did it,” Trump said during a holiday reception at the White House. “They got the person — the individual person — but there will be big damage done.”

Trump emphasized the Islamic State link while praising Syria’s government, which the U.S. has embraced as an ally after the fall of former President Bashar Al-Assad last December.

“It was ISIS,” Trump said. “The Syrian government fought by our side. The new president fought by our side.”

Trump paid respects to the U.S. casualties in Syria as well as the victims of shootings at Brown University in Rhode Island and at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke by phone Sunday to discuss the “terrorist ambush” on U.S. personnel in Syria, according to a separate State Department readout.

Al-Shaibani stressed importance of working side by side with “international partners,” including the U.S., to boost joint efforts to fight terrorism. Rubio pledged continued support for Syria, including its economic recovery and fighting terrorism.