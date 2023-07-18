 | Tue, Jul 18, 2023
U.S. soldier detained in North Korea

An American soldier is in North Korean custody after he crossed the heavily fortified border from South Korea. The U.S. military said he left "willfully and without authorization."

July 18, 2023 - 1:49 PM

In this photo from March 03, a North Korean national flag in North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong is seen from a South Korea's observation post inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating South and North Korea in Panmunjom, South Korea. Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun - Pool/Getty Images/TNS

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An American soldier crossed the heavily armed border from South Korea into North Korea, U.S. officials said Tuesday. He went “willfully and without authorization,” the U.S. military said, becoming the first American detained in the North in nearly five years at a time of heightened tensions over its nuclear program.

There were no immediate details about why or how the soldier crossed the border or whether he was on duty. The five U.S. officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter ahead of a public announcement.

The American-led U.N. Command overseeing the area tweeted earlier Tuesday that the detained soldier was on a tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom. The soldier purposefully separated himself and ran away from the rest of the group, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to comment. The official added that it’s “not normal” for active duty service members to go on such tours.

