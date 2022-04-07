 | Thu, Apr 07, 2022
UK to boost energy

The country will build more nuclear power plants, boost renewable energy and tap into domestic oil and gas reserves to reduce its dependence on Russian energy.

April 7, 2022

Smoke billows over the town of Vasylkiv just outside Kyiv on Feb. 27, 2022, after overnight Russian strikes hit an oil depot. Bombings intensified on Monday in Ukraine, including apartment buildings and hospitals. To date, Russia shows no signs of abating the invasion. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced plans to build more nuclear power plants, boost renewable energy production and further tap domestic oil and gas reserves to help the U.K. reduce its dependence on Russian energy following the invasion of Ukraine.

Johnson announced the strategy three weeks after he said Western countries had made a “terrible mistake” in failing to wean themselves off Russian energy following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

The goal is to build eight new nuclear reactors by 2050, tripling U.K. production of nuclear energy to 24 gigawatts, or a quarter of projected electricity demand.

