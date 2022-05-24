 | Tue, May 24, 2022
Ukraine: 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol’s ruins

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of waging “total war” and seeking to inflict as much death and destruction as possible on his country.

May 24, 2022 - 2:18 PM

An aerial view of damaged residential buildings and the Azovstal steel plant in the background in the port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 18, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action. (Andrey Borodulin/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, as more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.

The bodies were decomposing and the stench hung over the neighborhood, said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor. He did not say when they were discovered, but the sheer number of victims makes it one of the deadliest known attacks of the war.

Heavy fighting, meanwhile, continued in the Donbas, the eastern industrial region that Moscow’s forces are intent on seizing. Russian troops intensified their efforts to encircle and capture Sievierodonetsk and neighboring cities.

