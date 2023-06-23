 | Fri, Jun 23, 2023
Ukraine: Russia may strike at nuke plants

Ukraine is warning that Russia may plan to attack the Zaporizhzia Nuclear Power Plant. Much of Europe is concerned about the possible release of radiation because of the war.

June 23, 2023 - 1:56 PM

A general view shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, situated in the Russian-controlled area of Enerhodar, seen from Nikopol in April 27, 2022. (Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine wants other countries to heed its warning that Russia may be planning to attack an occupied nuclear power plant to cause a radiation disaster, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Members of his government briefed international representatives on Thursday on the possible threat to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said he expected other nations to “give appropriate signals and exert pressure” on Moscow.

“Our principle is simple: The world must know what the occupier is preparing. Everyone who knows must act,” Zelenskyy said. “The world has enough power to prevent any radiation incidents, let alone a radiation catastrophe.”

