Ukrainian naval drones strike a new Russian warship in Libya
Authorities in eastern Libya said that the MERKURY had been docked at the naval base in the coastal city of Benghazi.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised his security services for a naval drone strike that he says sank a Russian warship in Libyan waters. But Libyan officials said on Monday that the vessel was only heavily damaged in Sunday’s strike.
Authorities in eastern Libya said that the MERKURY had been docked at the naval base in the coastal city of Benghazi for refueling and resupply under a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern-based government in Libya.
Two Libyan officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they’re not authorized to speak with the media, said that the vessel was only heavily damaged.
Associated Press
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