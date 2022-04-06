 | Wed, Apr 06, 2022
Ukrainians brace for new attacks

Ukrainians are gathering their dead after Russian troops departed cities outside Kyiv, but the two sides are preparing for what could become a climactic battle for the country's industrial east.

World News

April 6, 2022 - 3:52 PM

The widow (center) of Ukranian serviceman Viacheslav Ubyivovk, holds the folded national flag during the funeral of her husband and his comrade Lubomyr Hudzeliak, both killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at their funeral in the Lychakiv cemetery in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 6, 2022. - Nearly 35,000 Ukrainians fled west in 24 hours to escape the Russian war in their country, the United Nations said on April 6, 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

ANDRIIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine gathered its dead and collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv, as the two sides geared up Wednesday for what could become a climactic battle by Moscow’s forces to seize the country’s industrial east.

As the U.S. and its Western allies moved to impose new sanctions against the Kremlin over what they branded war crimes, Russia completed the pullout of all of its estimated 24,000 or more troops from the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas in the north, and they have gone into Belarus or Russia to resupply and reorganize, a U.S. defense official speaking on condition of anonymity said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow is now marshaling reinforcements and trying to push deep into the country’s east, where the Kremlin has said its goal is to “liberate” the Donbas, Ukraine’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial heartland.

