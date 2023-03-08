 | Wed, Mar 08, 2023
Menu Search Log in

UN: Afghanistan is world’s most repressive country for women

“It has been distressing to witness their methodical, deliberate, and systematic efforts to push Afghan women and girls out of the public sphere.”

By

World News

March 8, 2023 - 3:41 PM

Afghan women protest against the Taliban ban on women accessing university education on Dec. 22, 2022, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Getty Images/TNS)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the country has become the most repressive in the world for women and girls, deprived of many of their basic rights, the United Nations said Wednesday.

In a statement released on the International Women’s Day, the U.N. mission said that Afghanistan’s new rulers have shown an almost “singular focus on imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes.”

Despite initial promises of a more moderate stance, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing power in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their pullout from Afghanistan after two decades of war.

Related
August 26, 2021
August 20, 2021
August 18, 2021
July 14, 2021
Most Popular