 | Wed, Apr 12, 2023
UN: Year is off to a deadly start for migrants

By

World News

April 12, 2023 - 4:05 PM

A ship carrying some 700 migrants enters the Sicilian port of Catania, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Italy’s right-wing government has declared a state of emergency to help it cope with a surge in migrants arriving on the country’s southern shores. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)

ROME (AP) — The first three months of 2023 were the deadliest first quarter in six years for migrants crossing the central Mediterranean Sea in smugglers’ boats, the U.N. migration agency reported Wednesday, citing nations’ delays in initiating rescues as a contributing factor.

The International Organization for Migration documented 441 migrant deaths along the dangerous sea route between northern Africa and Europe’s southern shores during January, February and March. In 2017, 742 known deaths were documented in the same period, while 446 were recorded in the first three months of 2015.

“The persisting humanitarian crisis in the central Mediterranean is intolerable,’’ IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino, commenting on the figures the agency released in a report.

