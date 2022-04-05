 | Tue, Apr 05, 2022
Menu Search Log in

UN: Zelenskyy accuses Russia of war crimes

The Ukrainian president told the U.N. Security Council that Russians should be brought up on war crimes charges after the brutal atrocities in places such as Bucha.

By

World News

April 5, 2022 - 4:00 PM

People walk past destroyed buildings in the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 4, 2022. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after World War II.

Zelenskyy, appearing via video from Ukraine, said that civilians had been tortured, shot in the back of the head, thrown down wells, blown up with grenades in their apartments and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.

“They cut off limbs, cut their throats. Women were raped and killed in front of their children. Their tongues were pulled out only because their aggressor did not hear what they wanted to hear from them,” he said, recounting what he described as the worst atrocities since World War II.

Related
April 4, 2022
February 26, 2022
February 24, 2022
October 23, 2019
Most Popular