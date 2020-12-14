Menu Search Log in

US agencies hacked

The Treasury and Commerce departments were hacked in a monthlong global cyber-espionage campaign. Many experts believe the operation is Russian.

By

World News

December 14, 2020 - 9:48 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. government agencies were ordered to scour their networks for malware and disconnect potentially compromised servers after authorities learned that the Treasury and Commerce departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyber-espionage campaign discovered when a prominent cybersecurity firm learned it had been breached.

In a rare emergency directive issued late Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity arm warned of an “unacceptable risk” to the executive branch from a feared large-scale penetration of U.S. government agencies that could date back to mid-year or earlier. 

“This can turn into one of the most impactful espionage campaigns on record,” said cybersecurity expert Dmitri Alperovitch.

Related
January 14, 2020
May 16, 2019
August 21, 2018
May 1, 2018
Trending