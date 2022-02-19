 | Sat, Feb 19, 2022
US defense chief: Russia ‘uncoiling and poised to strike’

Allies assured the United States stands behind them. NATO pact operates under the principle that an attack on one member nation is an attack on them all.

February 19, 2022 - 7:53 AM

Lloyd Austin III, US Defense Secretary. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured the three Baltic nations Saturday that they would not be on their own if faced with security threats from Russia, but he stopped short of promising a permanent deployment of American troops in the former Soviet republics.

Austin was in Lithuania as a massive Russian troop buildup and other actions have Western officials saying that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any time, although Russia has denied planning an invasion.

“They are uncoiling and are now poised to strike,” Austin said Saturday about the readiness of Russia’s troops to attack Ukraine.

