 | Wed, Mar 30, 2022
US intel: Advisers misled Putin

Asked about the latest intelligence, Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not confirm the findings, but suggested that a dynamic within the Kremlin exists where advisers are unwilling to speak to Putin with candor.

March 30, 2022 - 3:07 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his address to the nation at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 21, 2022. (ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about his nation’s forces’ poor performance in Ukraine, according to a U.S. official.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a 55 minute call on Wednesday that an additional $500 million in direct aid for Ukraine was on its way. It’s the latest burst in American assistance as the Russian invasion grinds on.

A U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss recently declassified intelligence, said the intel finding indicates that Putin is aware of the situation on information coming to him and there is now persistent tension between him and senior Russian military officials.

