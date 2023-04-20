 | Thu, Apr 20, 2023
US may evacuate Sudan embassy

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the administration's planning for a potential evacuation.

April 20, 2023 - 3:47 PM

A man sits by shuttered shops in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is moving additional troops and equipment to a Naval base in the tiny Gulf of Aden nation of Djibouti to prepare for the possible evacuation of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan.

Two Biden administration officials say the deployments to Camp Lemmonier in Djibouti are necessary because of the current uncertain situation in Sudan, where fighting is raging between two warring factions.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the administration’s planning for a potential evacuation. That planning got underway in earnest on Monday after a U.S. Embassy convoy was attacked in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital.

