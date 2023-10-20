 | Fri, Oct 20, 2023
US soldier who fled to North Korea charged with desertion

Pvt. Travis King, an Army soldier who fled to North Korea over the summer and was returned by the North Koreans to the US in September, has been charged with desertion. He also faces charges of possessing sexual images of a child, an official reported.

In this photo taken in Seoul on Aug. 16, 2023, a man walks past a television showing a news broadcast featuring a photo of US soldier Travis King (center), who ran across the border into North Korea while part of a tour group visiting the Demilitarized Zone on South Korea's border on July 18. Travis King defected to North Korea to escape "mistreatment and racial discrimination in the US Army," state media said Wednesday, Pyongyang's first official confirmation they were holding the American soldier. (Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Army private who fled to North Korea before being returned home to the United States last month has been detained by the U.S. military, two officials said Thursday night, and is facing charges including desertion and possessing sexual images of a child.

The eight counts against Pvt. Travis King are detailed in a charging document seen by The Associated Press. The officials who confirmed King’s confinement spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the charges have not been publicly announced.

King’s mother, Claudine Gates, said in a statement that she loved her son “unconditionally” and was “extremely concerned about his mental health.”

