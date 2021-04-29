 | Fri, Apr 30, 2021
US tells its citizens to leave India

India's escalating COVID-19 crisis prompted the U.S. to issue a travel advisory, telling citizens not to travel to India and to leave as soon as possible.

April 29, 2021 - 9:49 AM

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment attend to COVID-19 patients inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a COVID care center in New Delhi, India, on April 28, 2021. (Prakash Singh/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

The U.S. government told its citizens to leave India as soon as possible because of the country’s escalating COVID-19 crisis.

In a Level 4 travel advisory — the highest issued by the Department of State — U.S. citizens were told “not to travel to India or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so.” There are 14 direct daily flights between India and the U.S. and other services that connect through Europe, the department said.

Indian authorities and hospitals are struggling to cope with record COVID-19 infections and deaths. Official data on Wednesday showed new infections rose by 360,960 in the prior 24 hours, while 3,293 additional lives were lost — both a record for the country. India has the world’s fastest-growing caseload.

