Virus growth outpaces vaccines

Across the world, the virus is resorting and reshaping itself. Vaccinations have started in many countries but has met with some issues. Lockdowns are back in many places.

January 5, 2021 - 9:08 AM

LONDON (AP) — Despite growing vaccine access, January is looking grim around the globe as the virus resurges and reshapes itself from Britain to Japan to California, filling hospitals and threatening livelihoods anew as governments lock down businesses and race to find solutions.

Mexico City’s hospitals hold more virus patients than they ever have. Germany reported one of its highest daily death tolls to date today, and South African undertakers are struggling to keep up with virus mortalities. Even pandemic success story Thailand is fighting an unexpected wave of infections.

And as doctors face or brace for rising numbers of COVID-19 patients after end-of-year holiday gatherings, more and more countries are reporting cases of a new, more contagious virus variant that has already swept across Britain.

