 | Thu, Mar 10, 2022
VP Harris calls for war crimes probe

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris joined calls for an international war crimes investigation of Russias over atrocities in its invasion against Ukraine, including the bombing of civilians and a maternity hospital.

March 10, 2022 - 3:52 PM

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland, March 10, 2022. Harris is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania for meetings about the war in Ukraine. (Janek Skarzynski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday embraced calls for an international war crimes investigation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, citing the “atrocities” of bombing civilians, including a maternity hospital.

Speaking alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda at a press conference in Warsaw, where she is demonstrating U.S. support for NATO’s eastern flank allies, Harris expressed outrage over the bombing Wednesday of the maternity hospital and scenes of bloodied pregnant women being evacuated, as well as other attacks on civilians. She stopped short of directly accusing Russia of having committed war crimes.

“Absolutely there should be an investigation, and we should all be watching,” said Harris, noting that the United Nations has already started a process to review allegations. “I have no question the eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities.”

