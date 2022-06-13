War, drought affect world’s wheat supply

Global wheat supplies have been tightened from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and now the crop faces a domestic threat: drought in the Great Plains.

In Kansas, one of the country’s top wheat producing states, an industry group predicts dry conditions will force harvests down by about 30% this year. The supply crunch won’t bring about empty grocery shelves, experts say, but could push up prices slightly for things like bread, pasta and flour.

“As far as I know people have been able to find grain. The question is, how much are you willing to pay for it?” asked Joseph Glauber, a senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute. “And I think that for poorer countries that may be an issue.”