West OKS sanctions on Russia

World leaders moved toward punishing Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to deploy to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

February 22, 2022 - 9:59 AM

Protesters hold placards during a rally outside the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, during the action "Turn sanctions ON!" Protesters demanded immediate blockade of the Nord Stream 2 project, the deepening of sanctions against Russia's energy sector, the exclusion of Moscow from the SWIFT financial system and the imposition of other sanctions already in place to curb Russia's aggression. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

BRUSSELS (AP) — With the smell of war in the air over Europe, world leaders got over the shock of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and they are focused on producing as forceful a reaction as possible.

Germany made the first big move, taking steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia — a lucrative deal long sought by Moscow, but criticized by the U.S. for increasing Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.

The West insisted Putin’s bold moves in Ukraine violated countless international agreements and since the words of diplomacy had failed, it was time to move towards action. 

