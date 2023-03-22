 | Wed, Mar 22, 2023
What made Beethoven sick? DNA may hold clues

DNA extracted from strands of hair from Ludwig van Beethoven suggest he was genetically predisposed to having liver disease, reserchers announced Wednesday. Additionally, the famed composure may have suffered from hepatitis B in the last months of his life.

March 22, 2023 - 1:45 PM

This painting of Ludwig von Beethoven is displayed at the Boston Public Library. Courtesy photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 200 years after Ludwig van Beethoven’s death, researchers pulled DNA from strands of his hair, searching for clues about the health problems and hearing loss that plagued him.

They weren’t able to crack the case of the German composer’s deafness or severe stomach ailments. But they did find a genetic risk for liver disease, plus a liver-damaging hepatitis B infection in the last months of his life.

These factors, along with his chronic drinking, were probably enough to cause the liver failure that is widely believed to have killed him, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Current Biology.

