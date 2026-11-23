WHO director-general visits Cuba as healthcare system breaks down
Hospitals across Cuba face shortages of supplies including syringes, gauze, vaccines and anesthetics.
HAVANA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s top official is visiting Cuba as the island’s healthcare system is crumbling under a spiraling economic crisis and worsening power outages.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus toured a darkened pediatric cardiology center on Monday with Cuban Public Health Minister Dr. José Ángel Portal Miranda and others.
Tedros arrived Sunday at the invitation of health authorities in the Caribbean nation for a three-day visit.
Portal Miranda welcomed Tedros, saying it was an opportunity for him to see firsthand the reality of the Cuban healthcare system and the challenges that it faces.
Tedros expressed his willingness to listen and understand Cuba’s situation and identify ways to provide support, according to state media newspaper Granma.
Associated Press
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