 | Wed, Feb 28, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Why does a leap year have 366 days?

Curious Kids asks "Why does a leap year have 366 days?" The calendar we use has been adjusted over hundreds of years to more accurately reflect the time it takes the Earth to make a full lap, which is actually 365.24219 days.

By

World News

February 28, 2024 - 2:41 PM

Photo by PIXABAY.COM

Why does a leap year have 366 days? Does the Earth move slower every four years? – Aarush, age 8, Milpitas, California

You may be used to hearing that it takes the Earth 365 days to make a full lap, but that journey actually lasts about 365 and a quarter days. Leap years help to keep the 12-month calendar matched up with Earth’s movement around the Sun.

After four years, those leftover hours add up to a whole day. In a leap year, we add this extra day to the month of February, making it 29 days long instead of the usual 28.

Related
July 19, 2019
March 2, 2016
May 26, 2015
September 29, 2012
Most Popular