Yahoo pulls out of China, citing challenges

An increasingly challenging business and legal climate has forced Yahoo Inc to pull out of China. Chinese authorities maintain a firm grip on internet censorship and recently tightened those controls even further.

World News

November 2, 2021 - 9:39 AM

HONG KONG (AP) — Yahoo Inc. said today it has pulled out of China, citing an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.”

Chinese authorities maintain a firm grip on internet censorship in the country and require companies to censor content and keywords deemed politically sensitive or inappropriate.

“In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1,” the company said in a statement.

