Yahoo pulls out of China, citing challenges

HONG KONG (AP) — Yahoo Inc. said today it has pulled out of China, citing an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.”

Chinese authorities maintain a firm grip on internet censorship in the country and require companies to censor content and keywords deemed politically sensitive or inappropriate.

“In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1,” the company said in a statement.