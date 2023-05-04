 | Thu, May 04, 2023
Zeleskyy wants Putin trial; Russia accuses US

Ukrainian President Volodomy Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin would be convicted of war crimes because of his actions before and during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia, meanwhile, has accused the United States of what it said was a recent assassination attempt.

By

World News

May 4, 2023 - 2:07 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister after their meeting in Zhytomyr on April 24, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ukraine and Russia pressed their wartime rhetoric Thursday, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressing confidence that Vladimir Putin would be convicted of war crimes and the Kremlin alleging that the U.S. was behind what it called an assassination attempt against the Russian president.

The countries’ leaders have personally attacked each other multiple times during the war Russia started by invading Ukraine in February 2022. The latest flareup came Wednesday, with Russia’s claim that Ukraine had attacked the Kremlin in Moscow with drones meant to assassinate Putin.

Zelenskyy denied that Ukrainian forces were responsible for the purported drone attack. The Kremlin promised unspecified retaliation for what it termed a “terrorist” act, and pro-Kremlin figures called for the assassinations of senior Ukraine leaders.

