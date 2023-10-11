Arthur Beard

Arthur Jewell Beard, 81, formerly of Iola, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023, at Kansas City Hospice House. Jewell was born January 12, 1942, the only child of Arthur John Beard and Alzena Belle (Scheifelbine) Beard in Harper, Kansas.

Jewell started school in Norwich, KS and attended school in seven small Kansas towns as his father worked for Union Pacific Railroad. Jewell spent his freshman and sophomore year of high school in Moundridge and then the family moved to Iola.

During Jewell’s junior year at IHS he met and began dating his future wife, Leslie Rosalyn Cyrus. Jewell then graduated from Haven High School in 1960. He played basketball and football and was named all state center by the Hutchinson newspaper.