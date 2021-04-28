Aaron Jones

Aaron E. Jones died on Monday, April 26, 2021, with his wife by his side. He was born on Nov. 14, 1978, to Stanley and Glenda Jones.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Iola. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the A.J. Jones Memorial Fund and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas, 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.