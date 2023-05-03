Abigail Marie Sonka, 44, Iola, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at her home. She had been in declining health the last few years.
She was born in Iola on May 26, 1978.
Abby married Douglas Lieurance Jr. in 1996. They later divorced.
Abigail is survived by her parents, Dennis and Debra (Stokes) Cooper; her children, Kaitlyn (Trevor Chism) Lieurance, Kristen Lieurance, and Kallen (Evan Gean) Lieurance; and Mary Jane Raine, her unofficial adopted daughter; one brother, James (Shannon) DePriest, one sister, Chelsey (Chad) Beasley; two grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Abigail Sonka Memorial Fund (make checks out to Debra Cooper) and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
