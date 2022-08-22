Alan M. Ford, 63, of Imperial, Mo., died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. He graduated from Humboldt High School in 1977 and attended Pittsburg State University. Upon graduation, he worked as a computer programmer for Phillips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville, Okla., and married Mavis Barnett. During his life, he worked for companies in the Tulsa area as well as Wells Fargo in St. Louis, Mo.
He was an avid reader of science fiction, enjoyed working with computers and technology, watching movies, trying new culinary experiences, and teasing his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed as a husband, father, and grandfather.
Survivors: wife Mavis, son Doran Ford (Amanda), daughter Megan Knickmeyer (Dave), and grandchildren Liam Ford, Samuel Ford, Rylee Knickmeyer, Jacob Knickmeyer, Drake Thrash, Jack Knickmeyer and Serenity Thrash; stepmother Anna Ford and surviving siblings, Amy Ford, Joe Weiner (Laura), Richard Weiner (Yan), John Weiner (Susan), Patrick Weiner (Judy) and Mary Fibelkorn (Stephen).
He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Dorothy Ford.
A Celebration of Life will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Rd., Arnold, Mo.
