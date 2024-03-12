Lois Alene Madl, age 74, of Savonburg, died Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola.
She was born June 13, 1949, in Rich Hill, Mo., to Wayne and Lois (Wadsworth) Harriger.
Alene married Roger Madle on Oct. 11, 1980, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Erie. He survives.
Survivors also include five children, Bob Klubek of Iola, Rev. Kelly Klubek of Savonburg, Tammy Barkdoll of Chanute, Joe Madl of Chanute, and Wayne Madl of Iola.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, at St. Francis Catholic Church, St. Paul. Interment will follow in the St. Francis Cemetery.
