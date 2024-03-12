 | Tue, Mar 12, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Alene Madl

June 13, 1949 - March 6, 2024

Obituaries

March 12, 2024 - 2:06 PM

Lois Alene Madl, age 74, of Savonburg, died Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola.

She was born June 13, 1949, in Rich Hill, Mo., to Wayne and Lois (Wadsworth) Harriger.

Alene married Roger Madle on Oct. 11, 1980, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Erie. He survives.

Survivors also include five children, Bob Klubek of Iola, Rev. Kelly Klubek of Savonburg, Tammy Barkdoll of Chanute, Joe Madl of Chanute, and Wayne Madl of Iola.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, at St. Francis Catholic Church, St. Paul. Interment will follow in the St. Francis Cemetery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
January 26, 2024
May 12, 2018
September 4, 2012
January 4, 2011
Most Popular