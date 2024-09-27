Alice Hastings

Alice Lincoln Hastings passed away comfortably, peacefully and dignified on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at Heartland Meadows Assisted Living Facility Iola.
Alice was born June 8, 1924, in Ybor City, Fla., to Eric and Carrabelle Buzbee Lincoln. She grew up on the family farm outside of Tampa, where they maintained orange groves and raised chickens. Alice graduated as valedictorian at Wimauma High School in Wimauma, Fla., at the age of 16. She earned a bachelor of science degree in commerce from Florida State College for Women Tallahassee, which is now Florida State University. She was a member of Omega Chapter of Sigma Kappa.
While there, Alice met the love of her life, a U.S. Navy flier, Ensign Jack Eugene Hastings. They were married in Joplin, Mo., on Feb. 17, 1946, where Jack was employed as a manager for Fox Theaters. Fox later moved them to Marysville, Kan. A second move by Fox landed them in Iola on Flag Day of 1949. They never left.
They had two sons, Ladd Eugene and Mark Lincoln.
Alice soon became an active member of the community. She was a past president of the council of the Parent-Teachers Association and the Sorosis Club.
Alice was a member of the Iola Music Club and Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a member of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church and past president of its Women’s Auxiliary.
Alice loved growing flowers and vegetables, cooking and baking for her family, golf, dancing, bridge club, playing the piano and singing in vespers. She also enjoyed crafts, sewing, quilting and beating her family at Liverpool rummy.
Soon after settling in Iola, Jack and Alice built and operated the 54 Drive-In Theater in Gas, which opened on Sept. 28, 1950.
In recent years, Alice’s goal was to live to be 100, which she did in grand fashion. Her 100th birthday was celebrated at Heartland Meadows on June 8, 2024, with 16 family members present, plus the other 12 Heartland residents and several staff.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack on Sept. 10, 2014; her sister Barbara; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Hastings; four grandchildren, Cara, Eric and Reuben Hastings and Philip Hastings; and a great-great-granddaughter, Nancy Margaret Catibayan.
Survivors include her sons, Ladd Hastings and Mark and Chardel Hastings; six grandchildren, Charity Steele and Eric, Mary Hull and Michael, Chandra Hastings and Craig Gordon, Megan Hastings and Steven Silberski, Jared Hastings and FayAnna, and Brynn Hastings; and 15 great-grandchildren, Anna Catibayan and Carlos, Alice and John Ladd Steele, Maddox, Mason and Micah Hull, Gage, Finley and Blaydin Silberski, Jadrian, Quinlan and Milo Hastings, and Foster, Jack and Charlotte Hastings.
A celebration of Alice’s life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Feuerborn Family Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. The family will be available for visitation prior to the service at 10:15 a.m.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorials are suggested to Heartland Meadows and/or St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church and may be left with the funeral home.
