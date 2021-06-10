Anita Tweedy

Anita Lee Zajic née Tweedy, 91, of Huntsville, Ala., passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was born Jan. 29, 1930, in Altoona, to Fred Tweedy and Stella (Miller) Tweedy.
Anita led a full and busy life. She loved music, dancing and to sing as a member of the Sweet Adelines. Anita was a long-time active supporter of the Loyal Order of Moose fraternity where she held several international officer or committee positions within the Women of the Moose. She also gleefully volunteered extensive time with Veterans Administration Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark., and with the Friends of the Library in Rogers, Ark. Whenever she took time out from these activities, she loved playing all sorts of card and family-friendly board games or puzzle books. At family gatherings it was not uncommon to have cards, dice or dominoes on the table. She loved to travel, and in particular enjoyed wintering at the Fun-N-Sun resort in Texas. Above all else, she made good friends wherever she went. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Stella Tweedy; her beloved husband of 42 years, Lloyd; two brothers; one sister; and three grandchildren.
Anita is survived by two sons from her late-husband Lloyd, Ronald (Eileen McCarthy), Derby, and David (Terinda Graber) Decatur, Ala.; step-daughter, Vicki Wideman, Wentzville, Mo.; step-son, Richard (Dick) Zajic, Iola; grandchildren, Teresa (Mark) Atloff, Rae Lynn (Donnie) Moulton, Lisa (Troy) Smith, Cathleen (Randy) Bornhop, John (Mitzie) Graeler, Amy (Keith) Bruso, Elizabeth Zajic, Samantha Drotar; 20 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 18, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Huntsville Hospital Foundation, designated to the Hospice Family Care fund. Donations may be mailed to Huntsville Hospital Foundation, 801 Clinton Avenue East, Huntsville, Alabama 35801 or made online at huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org.