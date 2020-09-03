Menu Search Log in

Annetta Mallette

1934 - 2020

Obituaries

September 3, 2020 - 9:24 AM

Annetta McNeal Mallette was born to Albert McNeal and Edna Carlstom McNeal on Dec. 12, 1934, at Humboldt, and passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital. She is survived by four children, Patricia Denise Slater Flanagan and Donnie Lynn Slater Nichols of Tulsa Okla., Darellyn Annetta Baker Rogler of Carthage, Mo., and Bobby James Mallette of Chanute, and  seven grandchildren and six  great-grandchildren. She was a charter member of Desk Patrol 4-H Club, West Elm H.D.U., and helped organize the Alanon Group in Iola in 1972. She was an auxiliary member of  F.O.E.  Cherryvale  and American Legion Auxiliary Post 139, Independence.   

Annetta requested cremation with no services at this time. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720

