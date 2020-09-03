Annetta Mallette

Annetta McNeal Mallette was born to Albert McNeal and Edna Carlstom McNeal on Dec. 12, 1934, at Humboldt, and passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital. She is survived by four children, Patricia Denise Slater Flanagan and Donnie Lynn Slater Nichols of Tulsa Okla., Darellyn Annetta Baker Rogler of Carthage, Mo., and Bobby James Mallette of Chanute, and seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was a charter member of Desk Patrol 4-H Club, West Elm H.D.U., and helped organize the Alanon Group in Iola in 1972. She was an auxiliary member of F.O.E. Cherryvale and American Legion Auxiliary Post 139, Independence.
Annetta requested cremation with no services at this time. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720