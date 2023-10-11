Arthur Beard

Arthur Jewell Beard, 81, formerly of Iola, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023, at Kansas City Hospice House. Jewell was born January 12, 1942, the only child of Arthur John Beard and Alzena Belle (Scheifelbine) Beard in Harper, Kansas.
Jewell started school in Norwich, KS and attended school in seven small Kansas towns as his father worked for Union Pacific Railroad. Jewell spent his freshman and sophomore year of high school in Moundridge and then the family moved to Iola.
During Jewell’s junior year at IHS he met and began dating his future wife, Leslie Rosalyn Cyrus. Jewell then graduated from Haven High School in 1960. He played basketball and football and was named all state center by the Hutchinson newspaper.
Jewell attended Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas, and majored in elementary education. Jewell and Leslie were married on January 18, 1964, in Iola, and Jewell graduated from KSTC in spring 1965.
Following graduation Jewell began working for Cyrus Truck Line in Iola, where he worked until 1980. Jewell and Leslie welcomed two children, Julie Michelle born January 19, 1967 and Michael Cyrus born June 17, 1969.
The Beard family moved from Iola to Olathe in 1981 and Jewell spent his career in trucking and sales. Following retirement Jewell and Les hit the road in their 5th wheel trailer. They became snowbirds, leaving the Kansas cold winters during the months of January – March each year travelling to Texas and/or Florida, making amazing friends along the way.
Jewell had two true passions . . . his family and playing music. He played the guitar for over 62 years, and loved to sing old country songs like George Jones and Merle Haggard. He was a founding member of the country dance band “The Rebels”, who travelled all around southeastern Kansas in the late 60’s through the early 80’s and played most weekend nights at VFW, Knights of Columbus, or other dance halls. Later in life Jewell joined “The Food Kings”, a group of 12 older musicians who gather weekly to play music, eat and enjoy each other’s company. During his last years of life this was one of the only activities that Jewell really could enjoy.
Jewell spent countless hours on bleachers and in the stands watching his kids and grandkids participate in sports and activities. He absolutely loved his role as “grandpa” and cherished all the time he got to spend with his grandchildren and new great grandchildren.
Jewell loved playing golf and played regularly with family and friends old and new. While he never truly mastered the game, he did shoot a hole in one on a course in Texas. Jewell and Les also enjoyed playing cards and games with friends throughout their life together.
Jewell served 7 years in the Kansas National Guard, was a member of the Kansas Free Masons, Shriner’s International, and Sigma Tau Gamma Men’s Fraternity.
Jewell is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Leslie Beard; their children Julie Quickel (Jerry) of Olathe and Michael Beard (Kathy) of Overland Park; grandchildren Jake Quickel (Ashley) of Olathe, Haley Quickel of Scottsdale, AZ, Kiahna Beard of Gulfport, FL, Sahara Beard of Overland Park, Stephanie Erker (Ryan) of Olathe, Josh Johnson (Samantha) of Harrisonville, MO, Megan Lee (Jordan) of St. Peters, MO, and Sara Zoubek (David) of Prairie Village; great grandchildren Karsyn and Jaxon Quickel, Emma, Maddie, Tommy and Amelia Erker, Bentley and Lilly Johnson, Addilyn, Teagan and Dylan Lee, and Zelda Zoubek; sister-in-law Stephanie Ostrander (Mark) of Lenexa; and nephews Shaun Ostrander (Marissa) of Roeland Park, Scott Ostrander (Carrie) of Kansas City, MO, and niece Erin Starkey (Jeff) and their children Connor and Josie of Lenexa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to KC Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64145, or KC Pet Project, 7077 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132.
