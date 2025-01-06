Arthur Lake

Arthur Matthew Lake, of rural Aliceville passed away Dec. 27, 2024, in Cottonwood Falls, Kan., with his family at his side.
He was born Sept. 15, 1936 to Matthew and Alice Lake in rural Le Roy, Kan. He attended Sunnyside school and graduated from Le Roy High School in 1954.
He served in the Kansas Army National Guard for nine years. He grew up farming with his parents and continued farming all his life. He worked outside the home to support his family. He was a skilled carpenter and built cabinets for many in the community.
Visitation is from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9 at First Christian Church in Le Roy. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at the church. Burial will follow in Logue Cemetery east of Le Roy. His complete obituary can be found www.vanarsdalefs.com.