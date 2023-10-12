Audra Stine

Audra Carol Stine, age 86, of Iola, passed away Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Wesley Hospital, Wichita. Audra was born Feb. 27, 1937, in Bronson, to Paul Swisher and Georgia Mae (Goodno) Swisher.
Audra graduated in 1955 from Uniontown High School, Uniontown. Audra and Norman Grant Stine were married March 5, 1955, in Fort Scott.
Audra worked at the Idea Shop, Money Lenders, and later would manage the Crossroads Motel for many years.
Audra was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She was known for her love of shopping.
Audra was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Grant Stine; her parents; son, Norman Wayne Stine; and brother, Donald Swisher.
Audra is survived by her four daughters, Paula (Larry) Goddard, Peggy (Kent) Frazell, Trish (Jon’e) LaHaye, Penny (Dave) Taylor; ten grandchildren, Josh and Jace Goddard, Tara Small, Clete and Curt Frazell, Amber Lawrence, Grant LaHaye, Baley Robinson, Megan Ermel, Tye Taylor; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; daughter-in-law, Lisa Enloe; and her loyal companion, Bella.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Iola. A private family inurnment will be at a later time in the Bronson Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Wesley United Methodist Church or Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) or Southeast Kansas Downs Syndrome Society, and can be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
