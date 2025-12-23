Audrey Maley, 92, of Moran, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. She was born May 24, 1933, to Robert and Helen Moore in Wells, Kansas. Audrey attended Moran High School and later earned her associate degree from Allen County Community College, reflecting a lifelong love of learning that guided both her career and her heart.
Audrey dedicated her life to service, education, and hard work. She began her career as a school teacher and librarian during the 1953 to 1954 school year before embracing life as a devoted farm wife from 1954 to 1975.
She later owned and operated Moran Auto Parts from 1975 to 1988, and Lincoln National Insurance in Fort Scott from 1988 to 1992, and returned to her true calling at the Moran Public Library, where she served until her retirement.
Audrey had a gentle spirit and found joy in life’s simple blessings. She loved birds, especially red and blue ones, cherished her barn cats, and took quiet pride in a life well lived and faithfully given to others.
Her memory will be fondly cherished by all who knew and loved her.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bobbie Dale Maley; brother, Wayne Robert Moore and by her great-grandson, Silas.
Survivors include her children, Barbara Watkins, Barry Maley, Harry Maley, Peggy and husband Daryl Mathews, Dale and wife Nancy Maley; 11 grandsons and five granddaughters; 36 great-grandchildren; and one great-great- granddaughter; three sisters, Shirley and husband Bob Boyd, June McDowell, and Vickie Foster; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A funeral service for Audrey will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
Family will greet friends prior to the service at 1 o’clock. Burial will follow at Moran Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to the Moran Senior Citizens Center or the Moran Public Library. Memorials may be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
