Barry Walker

Barry Wilmoth Walker, age 78, of Colony, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, Mo.
He was born May 25, 1944, in Garnett, the son of Sim R. and Donna (Wilmoth) Walker. Barry graduated from Colony High School with the Class of 1964. He lived all of his life in the Colony area, retiring from Alco Implement Company as a mechanic after 30 years.
Barry married Ines A. Honaker on July 4, 1964, in Elsmore, Kansas. This union was blessed with two children.
He was a volunteer for the Colony Fire Department for 46 years. Barry enjoyed riding his motorcycle, a highlight was a road trip to Sturgis. He had a daily routine of drinking coffee at the cafe in Colony or at the B & B in Iola. Barry enjoyed hunting and farming, along with traveling with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sim R. Walker and Donna Martin; and his wife, Ines Walker on May 17, 2005.
Barry is survived by his son, Scott Walker of Kansas City, Mo.; his daughter, Jennifer Braun and husband Michael of Belvue; and two grandchildren, Ellie Braun and Repp Braun.
Funeral services were Friday at Colony Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Colony Fire and Rescue.
Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
