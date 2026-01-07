Bernard “Bernie” Stine of Yates Center, a beloved educator and honored high school and college athlete, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. He was 88 years old.
He was born March 3, 1937 in Uniontown, the son of Kenneth William and Mildred Agnes (Nutter) Stine, both of whom preceded him in death. He grew up in Uniontown, where he was a four-sport star at Uniontown High School, especially excelling in basketball and baseball.
He earned an Associate of Arts degree from Fort Scott Community College and advanced degrees in education from Pittsburg State University and Emporia State University, at that time known as Kansas State Teachers College. For more than 30 years, he taught, coached or was a principal in the Kansas public school system, including schools in Prescott, Uniontown, Attica, Burlingame, Auburn, Oxford, Yates Center, La Cygne and Pleasanton. He retired from education in 1993.
On Aug. 15, 1964, he married Mary Ann Cromer of Mapleton, and the couple raised two daughters: Susan (Pat) Melgares of Manhattan; and Kerry (Don) Potter of El Dorado. The family was known to have built their own homes as they moved between schools that Bernie taught at, one summer even living in a small, pull-behind trailer home until the new home was completed. Mary Ann also was a beloved English teacher.
Prior to their marriage, Bernie served six years in the U.S. Army National Guard. He played on a semi-pro baseball team in Aberdeen, South Dakota during his time in the service, and at one point received a tryout with the Baltimore Orioles of Major League Baseball. One of his treasured letters from the team indicated that he was a late cut for a position in the minor leagues, and praised him for his hustle and effort.
He also enjoyed being outdoors, including hunting pheasant and quail and fishing.
In addition to his wife, Mary Ann, now living in El Dorado, he is survived by his daughters and their spouses, as well as five grandchildren: Chris (Rachel) Melgares of Forest, Virginia; Michael Melgares of Manhattan; Cara (David) Lutgen of Beloit, Kansas; Kelsey (Cole) Reinhardt of Wichita; and Alyson Potter of Lawrence. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Lucy and James Melgares of Forest, Virginia; Aaron Lutgen of Beloit; and Kyler Reinhardt of Wichita; and many nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Edgar (Eleanor) Stine and Norman (Audra) Stine of Iola; and sisters Bernita (Jack) Dawson and Margie Shanks of Iola.
Bernie was a wise man who generously shared his knowledge, oftentimes with a witty comment that would soon become a common phrase shared among family members. He had a sense of a humor that was respectful and valued, and his humor was a treasured part of many memorable family gatherings.
He also was known for his kind spirit and generosity. Bernie would tirelessly help family, friends, neighbors and even those he didn’t know well with work around the yard, help with their cars, and many other tasks. He treated the many animals that he raised like honored members of the family, and was known to give a safe, warm home to stray dogs or cats.
Recitation of the Catholic rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Yates Center, followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions in Bernie’s honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Cancer Research Center, a cause that was dear to his heart, in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783, which is handling funeral arrangements.
Advertisement
Advertisement