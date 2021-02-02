Bethel Ludlum

Bethel Ann Ludlum, age 87, of Elsmore, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. She was born March 20, 1933, in Elk City, to John Piesker and Fannie (Owen) Piesker.
Bethel graduated from Elsmore High School in 1951. Following graduation, she worked in Iola for two years.
Bethel and Max Ludlum were married on March 15, 1953. They made their home in the Elsmore area. They adopted a son, Danny, in 1959 and a daughter, Janet, in 1962.
Bethel was a member of Friends Home Lutheran Church and a member of the local F.C.E. She was a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Bethel was preceded in death by her parents; son, Danny Ludlum; and brother, Rex Piesker.
Bethel is survived by her husband, Max, of the home; daughter, Janet (Steve) Shadden, Elsmore; granddaughters, Kaylan (Brett) Rybnick, Kansas City, Mo., Kacie (Derrick) Carr, Moran, Kari Shadden, of the home; and great-grandson, Callen Ray Carr.
A funeral service will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Burial will follow in the Elsmore Cemetery.
Memorials in honor of Bethel may be made to the Danny Ludlum Scholarship in care of Allen Community College, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.