Betty Newton-Bradshaw

Betty Joan Newton-Bradshaw, 75, Tonganoxie, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home.
The family will plan a celebration of life once social distancing is no longer called for.
Betty was born Sept. 23, 1945, in Boise, Idaho, the daughter of Harold and Sharlene Batemon.
She worked as a groundskeeper for the Peruvian Connection in Tonganoxie for many years until retiring. She was a member of First Baptist Church, McLouth. She was preceded in death by her daughter Roberta S. Mack; her sister Neva Turner; her first husband, Charles A. Newton, her second husband, Tim Bradshaw; and her son, David Newton.
Survivors include two daughters, Bobi (Joe) Subelka, Tonganoxie, and Rhea Newton; two sons, Mark and Lonnie Newton; one sister, Karen Fudge; brother-in-law, Wayne Turner; 22 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.