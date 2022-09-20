William Earl (Bill) Beasley, 71, LaHarpe, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, Mo.
Bill was born Sept. 25, 1950, in San Francisco, Calif., to Perry Milton (Jack) Beasley and Alice E. (Nigus) Beasley.
Bill served in the U.S. Army. He and Barbara J. Pollet were married Oct. 20, 1969, in Iola.
She survives, as do sons Jeremy (Tiffany) Beasley, Park Rapids, Minn., Chad (Chelsey) Beasley, Iola; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Burial with military honors will follow in the LaHarpe Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement