Bill Brixey

Feb. 4, 1939 - July 2, 2024

Obituaries

July 5, 2024 - 1:49 PM

Donald “Bill” Allen Brixey Sr., age 85, died Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at Kansas City, Mo.

He was born on Feb. 4, 1939, in Iola, to R.S. “Bill” and Georgia (Brooks) Brixey.

He married Leanna Evans on Aug. 21, 1960. She survives.

Survivors also include sons Donnie Brixey of Lebo and Jeff Brixey of Greenville, Texas.

A funeral service is planned for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54 in Iola. Interment will immediately follow at Kincaid Cemetery. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.

