On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, William (Bill) Marvin Goode, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age 95.
Bill was born on Feb. 8, 1925, in Beaumont, Texas, to Mackernuss and Lottie Winifred (Deakle) Goode. He served his country during WWII signing up, with his mother’s approval, at age 17 in the U.S. Navy. He received his AA degree in electronics after the war and worked as an electrician for Boeing Aircraft Company, where he was assigned to all of the Apollo moon projects in New Orleans, Louisiana. His original design contribution to the Apollo project is held in the Smithsonian; he was honored at Boeing for that accomplishment with a “Bill Goode Day” celebration. After the Apollo projects were completed, Bill finished his career at the Rocky Flats nuclear weapons facility in Denver, Colorado, where he again created an original design for radiation monitoring equipment, which is still used today in the nuclear complex.
Bill retired and moved back to Beaumont after Vaunda’s death where he enjoyed all of his siblings and their families for many years. Bill was always tinkering, building, or creating something at home — from early versions of Heathkit stereos with cabinetry to poodle skirts for his two little girls. He loved music and to dance.
Bill was married to Vaunda Lee Rish on Sept. 17, 1949, who preceded him in death in 1986. Bill was also preceded in death by his beloved seven sisters and their spouses.
Bill is survived by his two children, Pamela Sue and husband, Richard Arnold, of Prescott, Arizona, and Margo Lynn and husband, Thomas Williams, of Lawrence, Kansas; three grandchildren, Stacey, Erin, and Ashley; and four great-grandchildren, Zane, Lauren, Isaac, and Natalie.
Bill will be inurned next to his wife, Vaunda, in Crown Hill Cemetery, Wheat Ridge, Colo.
Memorials are suggested to Heartland Meadows, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola.
