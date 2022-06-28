Robert Howard (Bob) Smith, 68, Iola, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Richmond Healthcare & Rehab, Richmond. Bob was born Oct. 31, 1953, in Iola, Kansas, to Ralph E. Smith and Nadine (Fogleman) Smith.
Bob and Adelle Gutierrez were married April 23, 1979, in Miami, Okla. She survives, as do children, Lisa Smith, Iola, Robert Smith, Pittsburg, Megan Smith, Iola, and Samantha Smith, Iola; and several other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph E. and Nadine Smith; and stepmother, Maxine B. Smith.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the chapel at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association, and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
