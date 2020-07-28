Bob Talley

Robert Calvin Talley died Thursday, July 23, 2020.
He was born Nov. 30, 1926, to Claude Lee and Nellie Nola Talley in Melbourne, Fla.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He married Patty Jean Cormack/Brassfield on June 25, 1950, in Bentonville, Ark.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patty; and daughter, Gayle Lynn Talley.
Survivors include son, Rick Lee Talley, Iola, and daughter, Claudia Lano Hobson, Manhattan.
In lieu of a traditional funeral service, the family requests your participation in a drive-through graveside caravan service at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Moran Cemetery, Moran. Military honors will be conducted by the Moran American Legion, Jones Hardy Post 385.
Memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Home Care & Hospice or Moran American Legion Post 385, and be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.