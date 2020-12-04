Robert (Bob) Wayne died Dec. 1, 2020, at Allen County Regional Hospital.
Bob was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 23, 1940, to Ross and Alice Wayne. They later moved back to Kansas, where Bob went to school. He joined the USAF and served as a combat medic during the Vietnam War.
Bob married Welcome Hicks on April 11, 1965. They lived in Wichita where Bob worked.
Preceding him in death were his parents and daughter, Kristie Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years; son Kurt (Sandy), of Salina; and granddaughter Lorin Smith of Fort Worth, Texas.
Bob was a member of the First Baptist Church of Iola.
Due to COVID-19, services are pending.